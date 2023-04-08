'Gumraah' Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's film collects Rs 1.1 crore on opening day

Despite a holiday, the film failed to get a good footfall on day 1. The film will need to pick up on its first weekend to salvage the show

Gumraah poster

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s whodunit thriller 'Gumraah' has managed to collect Rs 1.1 crore on its release day. The film has garnered a mixed response from critics and audiences alike. Despite a holiday, the film failed to get a good footfall on day 1. The film will need to pick up on its first weekend to salvage the show.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Despite holiday [#GoodFriday]… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz. Needs a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show."

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studio, the film is a remake of the Tamil film 'Thadam'. Speaking about the huge responsibility and how the actors made his job easier, Vardhan had said, 'Directing Aditya was an exciting proposition, from the get-go, I knew that his intensity, flare, and conviction towards the craft were going to be a boon for the film as it's a thriller. I've always loved films with double roles or split personalities. So, when it came to the dual role, what I enjoyed the most was designing the distinct characteristics of the two characters'.

'Gumraah' also stars Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

Talking about his dual role, Aditya had earlier said, "I believe that the costume and body language are important, the way each character speaks has to be very different from one another. It has to feel like two different people with different wants and needs, and that was one of the challenges."

He continued, "The script was a big help, it had some great writing like both the characters felt like two different individuals. And it was fun to do! For me it was fun to play Ronnie's character, I think I will miss him more."