Guneet Monga collaborates with Mozez Singh for a documentary film on rapper Honey Singh

Many a time, when two power-packed filmmakers have collaborated, they've created magic on the silver screen. Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar-Ayan Mukherjee, Siddharth Anand-Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor and many other iconic collaborations have led to films that have either become cult classics or have presented a whole new world to explore for the cinema lovers.

Joining this list is Mozez Singh and Guneet Monga, who are back together after Zubaan, with their second collaboration, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.

Mozez has directed the feature and Guneet has produced the upcoming documentary film which promises to be a riveting glimpse into the life of rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

While Mozez is known for his distinctive storytelling and visually stunning narratives, Guneet Monga has established herself as a pathbreaking filmmaker with projects like 'The Lunchbox', 'Masaan' and the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' to her credit. The filmmakers have garnered widespread acclaim for their commitment to delivering and fostering groundbreaking cinema.

Their collaboration promises to be a perfect blend of Mozez's directorial vision and Guneet's expertise in producing innovative and impactful cinema.

"It is always amazing to collaborate with Guneet. She has this creative energy and an insatiable drive to deliver the best, which is brilliant. Working with her and everyone at Sikhya is a wholesome experience. Her vision & dedication to the craft are truly commendable," Mozez said about collaborating with Guneet.

A teaser for the documentary was released some time ago, where rapper Honey Singh said he is set to reveal some never-spoken-before details of his life.

As the dynamic duo prepares to embark on this exciting venture, anticipation around their collaborative project is sky-high! While the release date on 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous is still to be announced, millions of fans are waiting for it to hit the OTT this summer.