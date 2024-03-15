Honey Singh Birthday 2024: No doubt, Honey Singh has given some of the best and most highly celebrated singles in his career, but it is not a hidden fact that Yo-Yo has also sung chartbusters for films

Honey Singh is one of the most loved rappers in the Indian music industry. He is the one rapper whose songs have created more buzz than some movies themselves. No doubt, Honey Singh has given some of the best and most highly celebrated singles in his career, but it is not a hidden fact that Yo-Yo has also sung chartbusters for films. Today, on Honey Singh's birthday, here are his top 5 songs that will make you get up and do some 'Lungi Dance'

- Party With Bhoothnath

This is one of the most recent songs that Honey Singh has sung for a film. The song from 'Bhoothnath Returns' is spooky yet fun as it talks about partying with ghosts. Honey Singh's energetic rap makes this song one of the most loved among kids. The upbeat tempo and vibrant music make it a favourite for party playlists.

- Rani Tu Mein Raja

Talking about songs that Honey Singh has sung for a movie and not including 'Rani Tu Mein Raja' in it would be a sin. After the release of 'Son of Sardaar' in 2012, this song quickly became a chartbuster. The lyrics celebrate the queenly qualities of the woman addressed as 'Rani' and depict a fun, flirtatious mood.

- Lonely

Released in 2012, 'Khiladi 786' is one of the most loved films of Akshay Kumar. The movie is somewhat of a romantic comedy. The song 'Lonely,' which describes a boy's feelings when he is away from his girl in a quirky way, was loved by many because of its energetic mood. Yo Yo's voice in the song made it an instant hit.

- Lungi Dance

Created as a tribute to the legendary actor Rajnikanth, 'Lungi Dance' is part of the 2013 film 'Chennai Express.' The song celebrates Rajinikanth's iconic style, especially his preference for lungis. With a catchy beat and playful lyrics, it became a chartbuster and a favourite at celebrations. There's a very fun story behind this song. According to Honey Singh, Shah Rukh Khan himself asked Yo Yo to make a song, for which the singer went to King Khan's house. The singer has also shared that it took SRK three weeks to approve 'Lungi Dance' to feature in 'Chennai Express.'

- Blue Hai Paani

One of the biggest hit songs by Honey Singh is 'Blue Hai Paani.' Featured in the film 'Yaariyan' (2014), this track combines a tropical feel with playful lyrics. The song revolves around the colour blue, symbolizing water, and captures the essence of carefree youth. The catchy chorus and rhythmic composition contribute to its popularity.