Even as he has two new editions of his comedy franchises, Welcome and Housefull, to shoot this summer, Akshay Kumar has finalised another laugh-riot. The superstar, who is currently shooting for Welcome to the Jungle, and is slated to begin filming Housefull 5 this May, is reportedly teaming with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba next. Said to be looking for an out-and-out comedy, Akki reportedly met the Fukrey franchise director recently. Mrighdeep, who is also looking to explore a new territory, impressed the superstar with his subject that apparently strikes a balance between over-the-top and situational comedy. Sources clam that an ensemble cast of powerhouse performers is being put together, to take the movie on floors later this year. Backed by producer Mahaveer Jain, the yet-untitled project is being scripted by Gautam Mehra. Akki, who also has Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi, is gearing up for his Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Nora turns rapper now

Nora Fatehi isn’t too deterred by criticism of her acting abilities. Knowing her strengths, she is looking to expand her range with music and dance. After setting the pulses racing with her moves in the song, Bring it on, in Madgaon Express, the Canadian actor-dancer turns rapper in Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut. Listeners are wowed by Nora’s rapping skills as she mouths lines like, “I rule forever, nahin aayegi teri baari. Boy, give up now, yehi janhit mein jaari.” An industry insider says, “While it is common for actors in the West to double up as singers, dancers and musicians, Nora seems to be constantly striving to push the boundaries of what it means to be a multi-talented performer.”

Anshuman’s newest star

Anshuman Jha and wife Sierra welcomed their bundle of joy on March 10. Their baby girl arrived after a long and safe labour that lasted 32 hours. The actor-filmmaker said, “I’m grateful that Sierra and our daughter Tara are both healthy and safe.” Thrilled to be blessed with a daughter, Anshuman says, “Sierra’s mom and dad are here, and I believe grandparents are a blessing for a child. Sierra came up with the name, Tara, and I loved it.” The couple has decided to keep both last names. So, their daughter will be known as Tara Jha Winters.

Tiger taking a break?

On the one hand, Aditya Chopra is expanding his YRF Spy Universe with War 2 on the floors, Pathaan 2 and another spy thriller with Alia Bhatt lined up next. On the other hand, we hear that the filmmaker is giving a break to Tiger, his first spy, essayed by Salman Khan. Rumour has it that the makers feel that the original superspy’s return will make a bigger impact if he appears next only in critical circumstances. They are also worried that Tiger’s cameos in other spy offerings could dilute his power as a standalone character. While Adi is said to have discussed larger plans for Tiger with Salman, the actor also agreed that gimmicks like special appearances hamper the larger spy universe in the long run. So, it appears that Salman may be missing in action in War 2 and Pathaan 2, which is expected to go on floors by this year-end.

Language no more a barrier

Bhumi Pednekar is thrilled with the kind of scripts her industry colleagues are choosing, without bothering about which platform will showcase their new work. “I think most actors have become platform agnostic post-pandemic. That’s why, in the last few years, you’ve seen leading theatrical actors choosing to work in streaming projects and get love from across the world.” Pointing out that streaming has helped them unlock a new set of audiences across various parts of the world, Bhumi adds, “Bhakshak making it in the global list of hit films proves that people are consuming the best content from across the world. Language is no longer a barrier. People want to experience stories that touch their hearts. Streaming has enabled us to create a new fan base.”

One Khan or the other

A couple of months ago, Vishal Bhardwaj told Sit With Hitlist that Aamir Khan was his first choice for the role of the wily Langda Tyagi in Omkara (2006), the director’s take on Shakespear’s Othello. During a recent interaction, Saif Ali Khan, who eventually played the iconic character, revealed why Vishal picked him over the perfectionist actor. “Vishal said, ‘He was asking me a lot of questions and he wanted to alter things,” Saif reportedly recalled. He conceded that Aamir must have had a discussion with Vishal, who told him he would call him back. However, the director contacted Saif instead. The Sacred Games actor added, “He [Vishal] just said it is not going to work because he wasn’t sure it was going to go the way Aamir wanted. It was not something he was comfortable with following.” That is how Aamir’s loss proved to be Saif’s gain.

Badshah introducing Badshah

Rapper-singer-songwriter Badshah is all set to release his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja, on Monday. Yesterday, he unveiled the trailer of his upcoming venture on social media. Interestingly, Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, introduces the rapper-singer in the trailer. Badshah, who expressed his gratitude to the superstar in the trailer, said, “People who know me understand the significance of Shah Rukh sir in my life. He’s not just my idol; he’s my source of inspiration. I admire everything about him—his personality, his art, his dedication, his passion, and his brand. Despite the last-minute request, Shah Rukh sir graciously accepted, for which I am immensely grateful.”