Monday Motivation! How Yo Yo Honey Singh got back into shape after battling mental health challenges

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh whose recent release 'Naagan' has been climbing popularity charts, in a recent conversation with mid-day.com confessed that get back to being his former self has been a challenge. Honey Singh whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, had a long battle with mental health issues, the effects of which also showed on his physique.

Honey Singh said, "My fans motivated me to return and work on my album. I worked on my looks and fitness. My song 'Saiyaan Ji' was a hit but I was fat back then. Songs like 'Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya' became hits but fans weren't too happy because they wanted to see Yo Yo Honey Singh in the video. They are the ones who motivated me to become the old Honey Singh again, which is why I put in so much effort towards fitness. Honey Singh 3.0 is a blend of new school and old school. I hope that everyone loves this version and support and promote it."

Speaking about how he reached his low point Singh confesses, "When I was sick at home I was struggling between life and death but now when I look back it was much needed. I could not handle money and fame, I got into various addictions. If I wasn't strong I would have never been able to recover. In my documentary on Netflix I will open up about who Hirdesh Singh is."

The singer has been sharing his progress in the gym with fans over Instagram.

