DSP's 'Let's Dance Chotu Motu' from Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan' rules Billboard Charts!

DSP's 'Let's Dance Chotu Motu' featuring actors like Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and others has left Behind Drake on international Billboard charts. DSP is known for creating beats that are out of the box and has fans addicted. After 'Oo Antava,' from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Poonakallu Loading' from 'Waltair Veerayya' the next in line was 'Let's Dance Chotu Motu' from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the song has crossed boundaries securing it's spot at the International Billboard charts.

DSP's song is ruling at number four on International Billboard Charts beating Drake. Recently, even international DJ Martin Garrix shook a leg on 'Oo Antava' with Allu Arjun and couldn't stop grooving.

At the Malaysia tour as well, the craze of his songs among fans from various cultures and walks of life was witnessed. Devi Sri Prasad's upcoming projects include 'Pushpa 2,' 'Suriya 42,' and more are in the pipeline.

