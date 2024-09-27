While working with Anurag Kashyap on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, Guneet Monga knocked on ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s door to hand him the DVD of the film with their email ID written on the back of it

Guneet Monga, Martin Scorsese Pic/AFP

Listen to this article When Guneet Monga knocked on Martin Scorsese’s door to give ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ DVD x 00:00

Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga, who joined hands with Anurag Kashyap on some of his major films sat down for a chat on Mid-day’s podcast series The Bombay Film Story as she shared her experience of working with the movie maverick. Guneet also recalled how in the process, she once knocked on ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s door to hand him the DVD of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

Guneet Monga knocked on Martin Scorsese’s door with ‘GoW’ DVD

Guneet Monga started working with Anurag Kashyap during the making of ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’. She says, “My education and everything is Anurag Kashyap films. I learned everything there.”

Guneet later collaborated for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, a cult classic. She states, “Stuff I have done and how audacious they were. I mean, it feels weird now, but I have knocked on Martin Scorsese's door and handed him the DVD of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. Somebody else opened it and then I took it back and wrote our email IDs behind it and then I was like, ‘Please watch it’. And then 6 months later an email came to Anurag for that.”

'Gangs of Wasseypur’ journey to Cannes

Guneet recalls, “I actually parked myself in Paris for a month plus. I remember for some time also staying in Pan Nalin’s house. He was also very kind. I was understanding the business on how it works because in France, it's largely taxpayer's money that then funds films and it's soft in recoupment. So here it's super hard, like first dollar out because it's equity and it's a different business, but there it's softening. It's the government, it's expansion of art and culture.”

Thanks to Guneet’s hard work, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight.

About ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

Anurag Kashyap's directorial is based on a real-life story. The film revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia. Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012. The Kashyap revenge drama has been one of the blockbuster films to come out of Indian cinema in the last decade.