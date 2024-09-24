Not only SRK, but Gurdas Maan also had some amazing things to say about his colleague Sonu Nigam, who has great respect for senior artists

In Pic: Gurdas Maan

Listen to this article Gurdas Maan heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan, says, ‘The way he hugged me was exceptional’ x 00:00

Gurdas Maan, who is set to start his US tour in October, is all praises for Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent conversation with a news portal, Gurdas Maan opened up about his experience of working with SRK. Not only SRK, but Maan also had some amazing things to say about his colleague Sonu Nigam, who has great respect for senior artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with TV9, Gurdas Maan talked about Shah Rukh and shared, “Shah Rukh Khan loves me a lot. We worked together in 'Veer-Zaara'. The way he hugged me was exceptional. He took me to his van and we ate. Then he walked me to my car. He has good manners. These qualities are what make an actor a star. If you lack these qualities, then nobody will ask for you.”

Further, in the same interview, Maan talked about ace singer Sonu Nigam and shared that he has a lot of respect and love for senior artistes. “Sonu Nigam often visits Mohammad Rafi’s memorial. He has so much respect and love for the artiste. Every year, on his birthday, he visits the memorial and offers flowers,” Maan said.

How did Gurdas Maan appear in 'Veer-Zaara'?

Gurdas Maan reminisces about his cameo in 'Veer-Zaara', saying, “The film 'Veer-Zaara' and the songs 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' and 'Lohri' are very close to my heart. One of my fondest memories is how it all came together. At the time, I was shooting for my film 'Des Hoya Pardes' in Chandigarh, and 'Veer-Zaara' was also being filmed. Yash Ji and I were staying in the same hotel.”

He further mentioned, “I had already recorded the song 'Lohri' and parts of 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' (the Mukhda and Jugni portions), when one day Yash Ji (Yash Chopra) told me that they were about to shoot the song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' and since I was there, and I had lent my voice to the song, why not appear in it as well? That’s when I paused my own film’s shoot ('Des Hoya Pardes') and joined the shoot for 'Veer-Zaara'. It was such a beautiful moment to be part of a song that represents our country’s soul.”

Gurdas Maan on work front

On the professional front, Gurdas Maan has just released the first track, 'Main Hi Jhoothi', from his album 'Sound Of Soil', with the remaining eight songs to be unveiled soon. The album 'Sound of Soil' features nine tracks, with the first track, 'Main Hi Jhoothi', sung and written by Gurdas Maan, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Gurdas Maan himself. The song beautifully conveys the essence of deep emotions, and listeners are eagerly awaiting the release of the remaining eight tracks, which promise to be just as impactful. Maan is also looking forward to his upcoming USA tour.