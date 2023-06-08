Breaking News
Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ATSGPC) objects to 'Gadar-2' scene shot on the premises

Updated on: 08 June,2023 05:07 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has raised strong objection to the shooting of a scene of Sunny Deol starrer “Gadar-2” on the premises of a gurdwara

Sunny Deol in 'Gadar-2' movie poster, Pic/ Deol's Instagram

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has raised strong objection to the shooting of a scene of Sunny Deol starrer “Gadar-2” on the premises of a gurdwara.


The general secretary of the apex gurdwara body, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, said the movie’s hero and heroine can be seen in a particular act in the gurdwara which was objectionable.


“Flower petals are being showered (on the actors). Moreover, ‘Gatka’ (a Sikh martial art) Singhs could be seen performing around them,” said Grewal in a tweet.


Expressing displeasure, Grewal said Deol and the director of the movie should understand that a gurdwara is not a place for shooting such a scene.

“We want to say that such pictures (a video clip) which are appearing is shameful for the Sikh community,” the SGPC general secretary said.

In a clip which surfaced online, Deol, who is also a BJP MP, and actress Ameesha Patel can be seen standing arm in arm and looking at each other at the gurdwara while “Gatka” experts are performing around them. 

 

