Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Gustaakh Ishq Teaser Vijay Varma Fatima Sana Shaikh shine in Manish Malhotras Kuch pehla jaisa love story

Gustaakh Ishq Teaser: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh shine in Manish Malhotra's 'Kuch pehla jaisa' love story

Updated on: 26 August,2025 12:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Set in Purani Dilli and Punjab’s old kothis, the film explores love, passion, and unspoken desire. The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi

Gustaakh Ishq Teaser: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh shine in Manish Malhotra's 'Kuch pehla jaisa' love story

A still from Gustaakh Ishq

Listen to this article
Gustaakh Ishq Teaser: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh shine in Manish Malhotra's 'Kuch pehla jaisa' love story
x
00:00

Manish Malhotra has always carried cinema within him. The grandeur, the spectacle, the moods and moments that first stirred his imagination. Long before fashion turned him into a household name, it was the silver screen that shaped his vision. Now, with his maiden theatrical production Gustaakh Ishq releasing in November 2025, he steps into film production under his own banner, Stage5 Production. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, Gustaakh Ishq is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

Manish Malhotra has always carried cinema within him. The grandeur, the spectacle, the moods and moments that first stirred his imagination. Long before fashion turned him into a household name, it was the silver screen that shaped his vision. Now, with his maiden theatrical production Gustaakh Ishq releasing in November 2025, he steps into film production under his own banner, Stage5 Production. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, Gustaakh Ishq is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

All about the film



The film is directed by Vibhu Puri and brings together creative geniuses -- music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan. At its heart lies an ensemble whose range define contemporary Bollywood -- from veteran Naseeruddin Shah to the deft Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.


Speaking about his foray as a producer, Malhotra says, “My love for cinema began in childhood. The silver screen was my doorway to the world.. watching colours, clothes, music, and lifestyles unfold in cinema halls shaped my imagination and inspired me to become a designer. Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything. With Stage5 Production, the journey ahead is about embracing the unexpected ;  through stories, genres, and films that continue to surprise and inspire.”

Produced with his brother Dinesh Malhotra, under his company Stage5 Production, Gustaakh Ishq marks a new chapter for Manish Malhotra one that looks back at the magic of classic storytelling while stepping into the future of Indian cinema.

In theatres, November 2025 and we can’t wait to see a story that soothes our hearts.

Throwback click of Fatima

Earlier, Fatima Sana Shaikh had shared a picture with the cast and wrote, 'trapped in a matrix'. She had posed with her co-star Vijay Varma and the designer Manish Malhotra in the picture. Earlier in March, during Lakme Fashion Week, Vijay Varma, while speaking to ANI, talked about his upcoming film and shared, "I'm very excited about the upcoming Ul Jalool Ishq... it's a very exciting, very simple, lovely, beautiful, and rich love story."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

fatima sana shaikh vijay varma bollywood Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK