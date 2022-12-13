Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Haddi This video of Nawazuddin Siddiquis turning into a transgender is worth a watch

'Haddi': This video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's turning into a transgender is worth a watch!

Updated on: 13 December,2022 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

On Tuesday, the makers of 'Haddi' shared a transformation video of the actor getting into the skin of his character through the use of prosthetics. The timelapse video shows the actor glued to his chair for close to three hours for the long and tedious process of make-up.

'Haddi': This video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's turning into a transgender is worth a watch!

(Pic courtesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/ Instagram)


Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose transgender look from his upcoming film 'Haddi' has intrigued the audience, has admitted that he is a hungry artiste and makes it a point to push the boundaries.


On Tuesday, the makers of 'Haddi' shared a transformation video of the actor getting into the skin of his character through the use of prosthetics. The timelapse video shows the actor glued to his chair for close to three hours for the long and tedious process of make-up.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)


Talking about the same, the powerhouse performer said, "As an artist, I'm always hungry for roles that push my boundaries as a performer. A big portion of that portrayal is the actual look."

"It's for the very first time in my career that I spent close to three hours in a chair while the experts weaved their magic. The look empowered me to go out there and take this character to the next level.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Working with real-life transgender women has been an incredible experience in 'Haddi'

'Haddi' has truly challenged me in unimaginable ways and I can't wait to see how audiences react to it", he added.

The actor had more than one hair stylist who worked with him throughout the shoot to create varied looks, alongside make-up artists who worked in sync to ensure that every single detail was in place.

'Haddi' will release on Zee Studios in 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
nawazuddin siddiqui Haddi nawazuddin siddiqui in haddi bollywood Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK