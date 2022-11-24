Hansal Mehta becomes one of the jury members at the International Emmy awards

The International Emmy Awards are one of the most prestigious bodies of awards recognised all over the world
Hansal Mehta. Pic/Getty Images
One of the top Bollywood filmmakers, Hansal Mehta creates movies that are an absolute treat to watch, hence it comes as no surprise that Hansal Mehta has been chosen as a jury member for the International Emmy Awards across all platforms
The International Emmy Awards are one of the most prestigious bodies of awards recognised all over the world. Hansal Mehta is chosen to be part of the jury amongst 1000 other Television experts from around the world. His body of work has proven time and again of his mettle and grit as both a storyteller and a producer. He has given us critically acclaimed movies like Shahid, City Lights, Aligarh, Omerta etc each better than the other. Even his OTT specials took over the world. Case in point Scam 1992, revolutionised the OTT space and gave way to a new genre of filmmaking. This experimental filmmaker’s forthcoming projects include ‘Scam 2003’, ‘Scoop’, ‘Dedh ‘Bigha Zameen’ and ‘Faraaz’ (to be screened at BFI London Film Festival.)
Also Read: Yami Gautam's 'Lost' opens to immense love at IFFI's Asian Premiere Gala