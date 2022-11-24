×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: 'Jhund' actor arrested for theft in Nagpur
Poonawala used to give cigarette burns to Walkar, claims her friend
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Eight-month-old child dies, toll rises to 13
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 52 new cases
Jain's continuance as minister 'shamelessness', unprecedented: Amit Shah
Kerala: Transgender-couple barred from tying the knot at temple

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hansal Mehta becomes one of the jury members at the International Emmy awards

Hansal Mehta becomes one of the jury members at the International Emmy awards

Updated on: 24 November,2022 11:52 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The International Emmy Awards are one of the most prestigious bodies of awards recognised all over the world

Hansal Mehta becomes one of the jury members at the International Emmy awards

Hansal Mehta. Pic/Getty Images


One of the top Bollywood filmmakers, Hansal Mehta creates movies that are an absolute treat to watch, hence it comes as no surprise that Hansal Mehta has been chosen as a jury member for the International Emmy Awards across all platforms


The International Emmy Awards are one of the most prestigious bodies of awards recognised all over the world.  Hansal Mehta is chosen to be part of the jury amongst 1000 other Television experts from around the world. His body of work has proven time and again of his mettle and grit as both a storyteller and a producer. He has given us critically acclaimed movies like Shahid, City Lights, Aligarh, Omerta etc each better than the other. Even his OTT specials took over the world. Case in point Scam 1992, revolutionised the OTT space and gave way to a new genre of filmmaking. This experimental filmmaker’s  forthcoming projects include ‘Scam 2003’, ‘Scoop’, ‘Dedh ‘Bigha Zameen’ and ‘Faraaz’ (to be screened at BFI London Film Festival.)



Also Read: Yami Gautam's 'Lost' opens to immense love at IFFI's Asian Premiere Gala


Did you like Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani`s `Tu Saamne Aaye?`

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hansal mehta bollywood emmy awards hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK