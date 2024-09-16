Impressed by Kareena’s ability to bring a lightness of touch to her roles, director Hansal hopes to reunite with her on The Buckingham Murders’ origin story

From the time Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta announced their collaboration, one wondered what the marriage of the two cinematic sensibilities would look like—she, the face of blockbusters, and he, the voice behind hard-hitting stories. Now, the result is for all to see. The Buckingham Murders (TBM) is a moody thriller that is as much a story of a mother’s loss as it is a whodunit.

We begin our conversation with the director, asking if he has thought of a sequel to TBM. A story where Kareena’s detective Jasmeet Bhamra takes on another case, perhaps? “The reports of TBM are encouraging. So, maybe we can come together again. I already have a prequel in mind for Jasmeet. It’s an origin story of how she became who she is today,” says Mehta. So, will it see the trio of Mehta, Kareena and Ektaa R Kapoor reunite? “Of course. They own the IP.”

IP or not, the director would love to team up with the actor-producer duo again. Shooting the gritty thriller with them was a deeply satisfying affair, he says. One would think that convincing Kareena for the film was tough, but Mehta says, “Ektaa introduced me to Kareena. She was on board the moment she read the film’s treatment. It was a delight to work with her.

Kareena is an instinctive actor, who doesn’t take her talent too seriously. That’s why there is a lightness of touch when she performs. It’s a complicated part, but she did it with sensitivity.” Making it a Hinglish affair was a leap of faith on the makers’ part. While they ran the risk of alienating a section of the audience, on the upside, they remained true to its UK setting. “The original story that Aseem Arora had written was set in the UK. I was clear that if the story is set there, it has to be truthful to its world. Often, we make Hindi movies in the UK where all the characters are speaking in Hindi. It feels fake to me. I wanted the experience to be authentic and Ektaa agreed with me.”

From Shahid (2012) to Aligarh (2015), from Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) to Scoop (2023), Mehta’s filmography is built on a foundation of brave stories. But the director admits there is something missing from his résumé. “I keep telling my writers to give me a love story. It’s an unfulfilled desire to make an epic love story—something like Doctor Zhivago [1965].”