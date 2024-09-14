Along with fans and peers, her husband, Saif Ali Khan, also praised Kareena's stellar performance in The Buckingham Murders. In a recent interview, Saif expressed his enthusiasm for his wife's role

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan can't stop raving about Kareena Kapoor in 'The Buckingham Murders' x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest film, The Buckingham Murders, has been making significant waves, with both strong box office numbers and overwhelming critical acclaim. This film is celebrated as Kapoor’s best-reviewed work to date, marking a high point in her illustrious career. Notably, her performance has been praised for its authenticity and depth. As the film continues to draw positive reviews and expand its audience, Kapoor’s portrayal stands out as the best performance of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saif Ali Khan praises Kareena Kapoor in 'The Buckingham Murders'

Along with fans and peers, her husband, Saif Ali Khan, also praised Kapoor’s stellar performance in the film. In a recent interview, Saif expressed his enthusiasm for Kareena’s role and remarked, “I am really excited about The Buckingham Murders. I’ve been busy promoting my own film Devara. From the little that I have seen, I think she has killed it. I wish the team all the best.” As ‘The Buckingham Murders’ continues to gain momentum, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s impressive range and her exceptional portrayal of a grieving mother has resonated with audiences deeply.

About Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'The Buckingham Murders'

‘The Buckingham Murders’ marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer and brings an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also features another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following their successful projects like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’. Together, they are set to make a strong impact in the mystery thriller genre with this film.

'The Buckingham Murders' is a crime thriller film in which the actress portrays a grieving British-Indian detective assigned to investigate the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. The movie premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Starring an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, 'The Buckingham Murders' is directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 'The Buckingham Murders' released in cinemas on 13th September 2024.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film 'The Crew' and 'Jaane Jaan' before that. 'Jaane Jaan' marked her debut on OTT. The actress also has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.