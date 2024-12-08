Jigra, which was released in theatres in October, did not work at the box office. However, it has now managed to gain quite a fan following among the OTT audience

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all praise for Vasan Bala's directorial 'Jigra', which is headlined by Alia Bhatt.

'Jigra', which was released in theatres in October, did not work at the box office. However, it has now managed to gain quite a fan following among the OTT audience.

On Saturday, Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and heaped praise on the 'Jigra' film.

He wrote, "Very late in the day but finally saw 'Jigra'. It's full of Jigra. Vasan's Jigra. Alia's Jigra. Karan's Jigra. The film consciously avoids a melodramatic bhai-behen setup, doesn't set up its protagonists in a manipulative way, it makes Satya almost like an impenetrable fortress, somebody without the cover of romance or relationships - yet we feel. Not necessarily in the way mainstream cinema forces us to feel but through a narrative that is unrelenting, free of essential tropes and carries the filmmaker's signature."

Hansal Mehta added, "The music by Achint is just terrific and adds to the mood of this thrilling ride. Of course Vasan's customary hat-tips abide and might feel a tad unnecessary also. But what the hell. This is good filmmaking, far removed from what trash gets peddled in the name of 'giant blockbusters'. Go Vasan go! @vasanbala @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @somenmishra @achintstagram . To the writing team, editor, cinematographer, production designer and the entire cast n crew - Hope you get the message and power to follow your Jigra no matter what!"

Jigra follows the story of Satya Anand, played by Alia Bhatt, a devoted sister who embarks on a dangerous and emotional journey to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand, portrayed by Vedang Raina.

The film delves into themes of family, sacrifice, and determination, offering a gripping narrative with high stakes.

The movie is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions.'Jigra's script was co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. One of the key highlights of the movie is the recreation of the iconic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka', featuring Vedang Raina's vocal performance, adding a nostalgic yet contemporary touch to the film.

