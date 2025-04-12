With a voice that resonates across generations, Shreya Ghoshal delivers a soul-soothing rendition in the form of Jai Hanuman that embodies devotion, grace, and purity in its truest form

Shreya Ghoshal in Jai Hanuman song

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal brings forth a heartfelt musical tribute that is as divine as it is deeply moving. With a voice that resonates across generations, Shreya delivers a soul-soothing rendition in the form of Jai Hanuman that embodies devotion, grace, and purity in its truest form.

For years, Shreya has been celebrated as one of India’s most beloved voices—a rare gem who seamlessly connects with listeners young and old. Whether it’s a grand Bollywood ballad, a classical masterpiece, or a devotional song, Shreya has a unique gift of transforming every note into magic. Her latest Hanuman Jayanti release is yet another testament to her unmatched versatility.

More about Shreya Ghoshal’s Jai Hanuman

What makes this rendition so special is its simplicity—Shreya doesn’t rely on theatrics or grandiosity. Instead, she lets her voice do what it does best: touch hearts. It’s her most stripped-down, spiritual offering in recent times, and yet it carries immense emotional weight, reminding us why she remains one of the most soulful singers of all time.

About Hanuman Jayanti 2025

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram. This day falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically occurs in March or April. The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances, and the sharing of prasad.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees fast and offer puja to the deity. They also chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. Several devotees gather at the Hanuman temples across the country on the occasion to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman, known for his unwavering devotion, courage, and strength.

Shreya Ghoshal’s singing career

Shreya Ghoshal is widely recognized as one of India's top singers, celebrated for her flawless vocals. She has sung in various Indian and foreign languages and has earned several awards, including five National Awards and four Kerala State Film Awards.

Her first song in Bollywood was Bairi Piya from the movie Devdas, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. She was only 16 when she recorded the song with Udit Narayan.