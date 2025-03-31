Singer Shreya Ghoshal, clad in a blue saree, sat near the puja area, soaking in the spiritual atmosphere of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Shreya Ghoshal Pic/Instagram

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who mesmerised everyone with her performance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, was recently spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning. The Jaadu Hai Nasha singer was seen immersed in the morning aarti rituals at the temple. Ghoshal, clad in a blue saree, sat near the puja area, soaking in the spiritual atmosphere of the temple. After the rituals, she was offered prashad and aarti by the priests. The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, holds immense religious significance and attracts devotees from across the country.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Singer Shreya Ghoshal offered prayers at Ujjain's Mahakalewshwar Temple pic.twitter.com/keQnF0aZmB — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

Shreya Ghoshal’s Mumbai concert

After an extraordinary global journey, Shreya Ghoshal’s record-breaking All Hearts Tour is finally making its much-anticipated homecoming to Mumbai on 10th May. With over 40+ sold-out concerts and 200,000+ hearts touched worldwide, this tour has set a new benchmark in live music, and now, Mumbai is set to witness the magic of her unparalleled voice.

Sharing the announcement, Shreya shared on social media, “Mumbai... It's finally happening!! The All Hearts Tour is coming home, and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce that we're bringing the magic to my very own city — Mumbai! From city to city, your love has been overwhelming, and now it's time to feel that same energy with my home crowd. I've dreamt of this moment — singing my heart out, surrounded by familiar faces and the vibrant spirit of this incredible city. Let's make it a night to remember."

About the All Hearts Tour

Fans will be treated to a mesmerizing setlist featuring timeless classics like Mere Dholna, soul-stirring renditions of recent hits like Ve Kamleya, and a journey through the most beloved songs of her illustrious career. Whether it's her heartfelt romantic ballads, mesmerizing classical performances, or high-energy chartbusters, this concert is set to be an emotional and unforgettable experience for every music lover.

Shreya Ghoshal’s singing career

Shreya Ghoshal is widely recognized as one of India's top singers, celebrated for her flawless vocals. She has sung in various Indian and foreign languages and has earned several awards, including five National Awards and four Kerala State Film Awards.

Her first song in Bollywood was Bairi Piya from the movie Devdas, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. She was only 16 when she recorded the song with Udit Narayan.