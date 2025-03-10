The video shows Shreya Ghoshal waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to finish posing on the green carpet. He then notices her and comes forward to greet and share a hug

Shreya Ghoshal and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Watch! Shah Rukh Khan asks Shreya Ghoshal 'Beta how are you?' as he gives her a warm hug at IIFA 2025 x 00:00

Versatile playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who recently attended IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, shared a video of her sweet interaction with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The clip shows Shreya waiting for SRK to finish posing on the green carpet. He then notices her and comes forward to greet and share a hug. Watch the video below.

Shreya and SRK’s interaction

Shreya took to Instagram and wrote, “This was the highlight of a lifetime. Always in awe of his humility and affection- The mega star @iamsrk loved by all for a reason!! At the @iifa green carpet he gave me a warm hug and blessing asking me ‘beta how are you’ will be one of the warmest memories. My career started with him with the film Devdas 23 years ago!! Life came at a full circle, at the 25th year of @iifa after receiving my 10th @iifa award in the state of Rajasthan where I grew up! Gratitude to the Almighty, my family, friends and my fans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Shreya's first song in Bollywood was Bairi Piya from the movie Devdas featuring SRK in the titular role. She was only 16 when she recorded the song with Udit Narayan.

At IIFA 2025, Shreya Ghoshal won the award for Best Singer Female for her rendition of Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Shreya Ghoshal is widely recognized as one of India's top singers, celebrated for her flawless vocals. She has sung in various Indian and foreign languages and has earned several awards, including five National Awards and four Kerala State Film Awards.

SRK makes IIFA 2025 memorable

The IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, concluded on a magical note, courtesy of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He showed up on the stage in style and left everyone awestruck with his performance on his blockbuster tracks ranging from Chaiyya Chaiyya, Lungi Dance, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Shava Shava among others.

To make the night more memorable and nostalgic for the audience in Jaipur, he also shook a leg with Madhuri Dixit Nene. The duo relived their old days by grooving to Koi Ladki Hai song from the 1997 hit Dil To Pagal Hai, evoking loud cheers, whistles, and non-stop claps from the spectators.

(With inputs from ANI)