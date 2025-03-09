’90s fans can rejoice as King Khan and Madhuri Dixit are all set to take everyone on a nostalgia trip by dancing to Koi Ladki Hai during an event in Jaipur

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit's chemistry in Dil To Pagal Hai had the entire nation in awe, and their song Koi Ladki Hai became an instant hit. Now, ’90s fans can rejoice as King Khan and Madhuri Dixit are all set to take everyone on a nostalgia trip by dancing to Koi Ladki Hai during an event in Jaipur. Ahead of the grand performance, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit practicing has gone viral.

OMG Nostalgia! Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit to perform on this song from Dil To Pagal Hai at #IIFA2025 .#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/MQPT9HhoTC — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) March 8, 2025

Shah Rukh & Madhuri Dixit recreate Koi Ladki Hai

In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit, while Madhuri looks gorgeous in a black-and-white ensemble. The video shows both actors dancing together as they practice for the grand night, recreating the iconic hook step of Koi Ladki Hai.

As the video went viral, fans started reacting to the clip. One user wrote, "These people are not aging!" Another comment read, “We just love their ’90s bond, missing those nostalgic vibes. 😌❤️” A third user observed, "SRK ko award fix hai iska matlab. He doesn't perform unless he gets an award, usually my observation." Another comment read, "OMG, such nostalgia with SRK & Madhuri! 🎬 Aryan Khan’s journey is inspiring too. Dive into Aryan Khan: Raja Ki Chhaya for his story!"

Several Celebrities Arrive in Jaipur for IIFA 2025

Several celebrities have reached Jaipur ahead of IIFA 2025. Along with others, King Khan has also arrived in the Pink City and received a grand welcome. A video of Shah Rukh Khan walking out of the airport as flower petals were showered on him has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen waving at the paparazzi and others stationed at the location. He was accompanied by a heavy entourage.

Other Celebs at IIFA

Many celebrities have touched down in Jaipur ahead of the grand IIFA night. A video of Shahid Kapoor practicing for his performance has also surfaced online. Stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Aparshakti Khurana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhuri Dixit, Ravi Kishan, Bobby Deol, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha have also arrived in the city.