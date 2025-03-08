Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor avoided posing for paparazzi, making their way directly inside the airport. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has already reached Jaipur

Pic/Instant bollywood

Listen to this article Ranbir-Alia skip paps amid reports of decision to keep Raha away from limelight; SRK receives grand welcome in Jaipur x 00:00

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to keep their baby girl Raha away from the limelight? Well, we think so. After deleting all the pictures of Raha from her social media, yesterday was the first time Alia, Ranbir, and Raha stepped out together. The couple, with their baby girl, was clicked at Kalina airport, where they avoided posing for paparazzi, making their way directly inside the airport. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has already reached Jaipur and has received a grand welcome in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir-Alia conscious about Raha

Last night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reached the airport with their daughter as the couple jetted off to Jaipur ahead of IIFA. However, it was not usual. A couple who used to pose for paparazzi almost every time seemingly ignored them this time. The couple arrived in their luxurious car, and while Ranbir first came out and checked everything, Alia quickly made her way inside the airport with Raha. They didn't even wait or pose for the paparazzi for a second, which has further made the internet believe that Ranbir and Alia have decided to keep Raha away from the limelight henceforth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shah Rukh Khan reaches Jaipur

Several celebrities are reaching Jaipur ahead of IIFA 2025, and along with others, King Khan has also reached the Pink City and has received a grand welcome. A video of Shah Rukh Khan walking out of the airport while a flower petal shower takes place made its way to social media. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen waving at the paparazzi and others stationed at the location. Shah Rukh was seen with his heavy entourage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The King Khan of Bollywood was looking uber cool in his messy hair, a casual white T-shirt paired with dull blue-colored loose pants and sports shoes. He was seen wearing stylish sunglasses, a wristwatch, and a few bracelets and was spotted carrying a cute blue-colored bag.

Other celebs at IIFA

Several celebs have touched down in Jaipur ahead of the grand IIFA night. A video of Shahid Kapoor practicing for his grand performance has also made its way to social media. From Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Aparshakti Khurana, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Madhuri Dixit to Ravi Kishan, Bobby Deol, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha, many stars have reached the city.