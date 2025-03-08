Up and about: Considering that Shah Rukh Khan’s love for coffee is well known, this coincidental snap appears to explain the reason behind his quick exit from the city airport

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Up and about: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar & others x 00:00

Play of fate?

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering that Shah Rukh Khan’s love for coffee is well known, this coincidental snap appears to explain the reason behind his quick exit from the city airport

Hey there

Bandra folk caught a glimpse of Triptii Dimri, who was seen grabbing a meal at a restaurant in the suburb

Bring in the cake

Perhaps taking a break from her stringent dietary habits, Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 6 with the media

Just in

Karan Johar; Shahid Kapoor; Kartik Aaryan and Shreya Ghoshal