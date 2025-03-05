Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Devara 2 to Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoors upcoming films to look forward to

From Devara 2 to Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films to look forward to

Updated on: 05 March,2025 08:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older, we look at the upcoming projects of the actress. From a Telugu film with Ram Charan to marking her second collaboration with Varun Dhawan, the actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline

Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fastest-growing leading actors in the Indian film industry. The daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, Janhvi began her journey in the Hindi film industry in 2018 with Dhadak. She soon started showcasing her versatility by choosing different kinds of projects. From romance and drama to emotional roles, Janhvi is known for experimenting with the characters she takes on. From playing a confident village girl in her debut film, an air force pilot in Gunjan Saxena, a ghost in Roohi, to a sportsperson in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi has continued to demonstrate her acting skills, one project at a time.
As Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older, we take a look at what’s in store for the gorgeous actress.


Devara: Part 2


Janhvi Kapoor will return as a beautiful village girl in the sequel to the Jr. NTR-starrer. The film marked her debut in the Telugu film industry, an industry where her mother thrived as an actress. In the first part, she played the role of Thangam, a village belle. While she lit up every frame she appeared in, she had limited screen time. Director Koratala Siva has promised that Janhvi’s character will be explored in greater depth in Devara: Part 2. However, the timeline for the sequel has not been decided yet.


Param Sundari

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for all things South will be reflected in this Bollywood film, where she plays the role of a girl from Kerala. The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, recently wrapped up its Kerala schedule. Reportedly, the movie has a special connection to Mani Ratnam’s cinematic legacy, as the makers have shot scenes at Athirappilly Waterfalls—an iconic location where the legendary director filmed Iruvar (1997) and Guru (2007). The remaining portions of the movie will be filmed in North India.

RC16

While Devara 2 is yet to go on floors, Janhvi has already begun shooting for her second Telugu film with Ram Charan. Tentatively titled RC16, the film is helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, known for the National Award-winning film Uppena. Buchi Babu Sana has crafted a compelling script with universal appeal. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. The film went on floors a year ago.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Along with Param Sundari, Janhvi is also juggling the shoot of this Shashank Khaitan directorial. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul. Said to be a romantic comedy, the movie is expected to be in line with Khaitan’s previous films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

