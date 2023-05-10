Happy Birthday Adah Sharma: Here are some lesser-known facts about ‘The Kerala Story’ actress

Here are some lesser-known facts about Adah Sharma: From Kathak to Cinema, Animal Welfare to the Latest Release

Adah Sharma

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma was raised in Mumbai, having been born into a Brahmin family of Tamilian descent on May 11, 1992. Her father, a merchant navy captain, originated from Madurai, while her mother, a yoga instructor, hails from Nattupura near Palakkad. Though her surname was initially spelled Sarma, Adah altered its spelling after residing in Mumbai for several years.

She always had a desire to act and break into the film industry, it originated in the 10th grade. She became fascinated with acting and was willing to do everything necessary to achieve her goal, even contemplating dropping out of school. Nonetheless, Adah's parents urged her to finish her education up to junior college.

Adah Sharma initiated her auditioning process in Mumbai without any influential backing. After encountering a strenuous period of four years, she finally received a chance to act in the 1920 film (2009), co-starring Rajneesh Duggal and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Adah's depiction of a woman possessed by an entity still persists in the memories of viewers.

Adah has been engaged in dancing since the age of three, specifically learning jazz and ballet initially. Later on, during her eighth-grade tenure, she began learning Kathak as well. She completed her studies in Kathak at Gopi Krishna's Dance Academy and received Salsa training in the USA. In addition, she is skilled in belly dancing and gymnastics.

A few years ago, Adah Sharma initiated a campaign to adopt stray animals as part of her active participation with animal welfare groups. Her objective is to encourage people to provide a home to stray animals rather than purchasing expensive dog breeds. This seeks to promote the message of adopting stray animals.

Adah Sharma achieved early success with her first film '1920' and went on to appear in various movies, including 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke', 'Phhir', 'Commando 2, 'Commando 3', and Bypass Road. Her latest release, ‘The Kerala Story,' has already hit theatres. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and was released on May 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

