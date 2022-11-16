×
Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: The actor's noteworthy performances

Updated on: 16 November,2022 05:28 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aditya turns 37 today

Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: The actor's noteworthy performances

Aditya Roy Kapur. Pic/Yogen Shah


The handsome Aditya Roy Kapur,  has time and again proved his mettle as an actor who showcases the intricacies of any character he essays. Creating a space of his own and making a mark with his film, Aditya Roy Kapur is a cut above the rest. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at some of his phenomenal performances - 


Aashiqui 2 



Breaking the box office records with this beautiful film, Aditya Roy Kapur emerged as a national sensation after his portrayal as Rahul Jaykar in Aashiqui 2. The film was a major success and audiences were swooned over by this star-boy and his romantic character.


Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A film centered around friendships, relationships, love and more, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a box office success and is loved by audiences and fans even today. Essaying the role of a dependable, immature, yet honest friend, ARK was all friendship goals and we wish we had  a friend like him to cherish.

Ludo 

With several parallel stories playing out in the film, Ludo was a classic Anurag Basu directorial. Aditya Roya Kapur effortlessly slips into the honest, vulnerable and romantic character of Akash Chauhan, leaving us mesmerized and wanting for more.

Malang

Sinking into the layered character of Advait Thakur, ARK received accolades from audiences and critics for his impeccable performance in the film. 

