This is what Vatsal Sheth felt about Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2'

Thanks to the ‘atmosphere’ created by the runaway success of the film ‘Drishyam’, everyone was eagerly waiting for the film’s sequel. And when the makers of ‘Drishyam’ announced its sequel in the form of ‘Drishyam 2’, the film has been making news for all the right reasons. With the film’s release just a few days away, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a huge success.


Recently, the film’s makers hosted a special screening of the film for celebs including Kajol and Vatsal Sheth. After seeing the film, Vatsal took to social media and wrote his ‘review’ of the film. He wrote, “Just watched #Drishyam2 …clap clap clap. One of the best films I’ve seen … simply superb… performances writing music cinematography direction all department. But you know who was the best @ishidutta.  …So proud of you baby”.  He also gave a 5 star rating to the film’s performance, writing, music, cinematography and direction.


And for all those who were wondering about Vatsal’s connection with ‘Drishyam 2’, well… Ishita Dutta, who plays the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Tabu, happens to be Vatsal’s wife in real life. One may also recall that, a few years ago, Vatsal had played the son to Ajay Devgn in ‘Tarzan The Wonder Car’. As for ‘Drishyam 2’, the film is slated to release in theatres on November 18 all over.

 

 

 

