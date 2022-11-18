Happy Birthday Badshah: These are the rappers top 5 hits that we are dancing to!

Badshah turns 37 on November 19
Badshah/Instagram
Rapper, singer and producer Badshah turns 37 on November 19. Here's looking at 5 tracks by him that top our playlist!
DJ Waley Babu
DJ Waley Babu that released in 2018 was sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill and featured Natasa Stankovic. The song was ranked number one by the Indian iTunes within 24 hours of release and crossed a million views on YouTube within 30 hours. The song still remains one of the most popular dance numbers at parties.
Kar Gayi Chull
Kar Gayi Chull was voiced by Neha Kakkar, Badshah and Amaal Malik. The party number was composed by Badshah and Amaal together for the soundtrack of Kapoor and Sons. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra grooved to this hit number and seemed to have a complete blast!
Kala Chashmah
Neha Kakkar and Badshah’s Kala Chashmah was an instant hit with more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube. A hit on Instagram reels and even off it with Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's smooth moves, this one is simply iconic.
Genda Phool
Genda Phool featuring a sultry Jacqueline Fernandez was another instant hit in Badshah's kitty. Joining him on the vocals was Payal Dev.
Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai
The perfect birthday party song! The song featured on the OST of Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan's Khoobsurat. One cant help but dance to this one!
