Happy Birthday Dharmendra: These 5 throwback pics shared by veteran star are a MUST see!

The ‘Sholay’ star loves sharing throwback pictures on Instagram and giving a sneak peek of all his precious memories to his fans and followers. On the occasion of Dharam paaji’s 87th birthday, let’s take a walk down memory lane and take a look at some of the best throwback photos shared by our beloved Dharam paaji.

(Pic courtesy: Dharmendra/ Instagram)

Everybody’s favourite, Dharmendra who is fondly known as Dharam paaji, has turned 87th today. The superstar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than 60 years and has delivered several super hits such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Dharamveer’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Guddi’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baarat’, Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Satyakam’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ to name a few. While his illustrious career is a testimony of his prowess as an actor and his unmatched versatility, his Instagram handle is a proof that shows the veteran actor is a nostalgic person who loves to revisit his glorious past. The ‘Sholay’ star loves sharing throwback pictures on Instagram and giving a sneak peek of all his precious memories to his fans and followers. On the occasion of Dharam paaji’s 87th birthday, let’s take a walk down memory lane and take a look at some of the best throwback photos shared by our beloved Dharam paaji.

Dharam Paaji with his 'Guddi'

Last year in July, Dharmendra had shared an old photo of him along with Jaya Bachchan from their film 'Guddi'. Jaya who has earlier shared the screen with Dharmendra in 'Guddi' and 'Sholay' will soon be seen with Dharam paaji in Karan Johar's, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Expressing his excitement over sharing screen space with Jaya, he shared a throw back picture with Jaya and wrote, “Barson baadh..... Apni Guddi ke saath..... Guddi..... jo kabhi badi fan theyn meri.... A happy news."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Remembering 'loving brother'

On the occasion of Dilip Kumar's birthday, Dharmendra took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of him and Dilip saab. In the photo, both actors are all smiles as they pose for the camera while holding an award. "Happy Birthday to my loving brother and a darling actor, who inspired me to become an actor!!", wrote Dharam paaji while wishing the late actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Hugging Raj Sahab

Dharmendra who has acted in Raj Kapoor's magnum opus, 'Mera Naam Joker', remembered Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary and shared an unseen photo of him and Raj Sahab together on Twitter. In the photo, both actors can be seen hugging each other. Along with the photo Dharmendra wrote, “Raj Sahab , today is your birthday Anniversary. We miss you sir . You will always be remembered with great love and respect.”

Raj Sahab , today is your birthday Anniversary. We miss you sir . You will always be remembered with great love and respect ð. pic.twitter.com/vMAFozKP6N — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 14, 2020

Also Read: Happy B'day Dharmendra: 6 lesser-known facts about Bollywood's He-Man!

One with his first ever co-star

Dharmendra once delighted his fans with a golden picture of him and his first ever co-star, Kamini Kaushal, the yesteryear beauty who has worked with Dharmendra in 'Shaheed' in 1948. “Meri zindagi ki , Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal Ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir…Donon ke chihron par massart … ikk pyaar bhari introduction….”, read the caption of Dharmendra's nostalgic post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Three generations of Deols in one frame

Back in 2019 on Father's Day, Dharmendra shared a black and white photo of himself with his late father Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and his sons, Sunny and Bobby. In the photo while a young Dharmendra is seen smiling and looking at his father and sons, little Bobby who is standing next to his elder brother is looking super adorable. "Happy Father’s Day my father, my sons," read the caption of Dharam paaji's father's day special post.

Also Read: Dharmendra attends puja on 87th birthday in presence of family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal