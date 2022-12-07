Happy Birthday Sharmila Tagore: Did you know these interesting facts?

The actress celebrates her birthday today
Sharmila Tagore
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore rings in her birthday today. Did you know these interesting facts about her?
Sharmila Tagore was the first actress in Bollywood to wear a swimsuit in the song 'Aasman Se Aaya Farishta' from 'An Evening In Paris.'
Sharmila's maternal grandmother, Latika, was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore's brother, Dwijendranath Tagore. Her Bengali film Devi was inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's writings.
Sharmila won National Film Award for Best Actress in 1975 for Gulzar's 'Mausam.'
Also Read: Sharmila Tagore: I was to receive the Lata Mangeshkar award from her hands this year