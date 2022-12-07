Breaking News
Happy Birthday Sharmila Tagore: The actress recalls her favourite Lata Mangeshkar songs

Updated on: 07 December,2022 12:58 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Sharmila Tagore celebrates her birthday today

Sharmila Tagore


Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore who has featured in iconic films across languages, in a recent conversation with mid-day.com, recalled her favourites songs by Lata Mangeshkar who passed away earlier this year.


Sharmila said, "Lataji sung so many songs for me in films like ‘Kora Kagaz’ (Aradhana) 'Hum Aur Tum’ (Daag) 'Raina Beeti Jaaye' (Amar Prem) and 'Chanda Hai Tu, Mera Sooraj Hai Tu' from ‘Aradhana’, which my granddaughter (Inaaya Naumi Kemmu ) sings now. She puts on the television and is mesmerised by that song. My personal favourite is 'Kuch Dil Ne Kaha' from ‘Anupama.'"



