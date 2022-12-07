Prithviraj joins team of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

×
Updated on: 07 December,2022 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

It is also revealed that Prithviraj will be playing a character named Kabir 

Prithviraj Sukumaran. Pic- Twitter


Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran seems to be on a roll. After announcing his role in Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar', the actor is all set to be seen in another big budget project. On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar unveiled that Prithviraj will be seen in their out and out action film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film also stars Tiger Shroff. 


Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to announce the same. He shared a poster of Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and wrote, "The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @PrithviOfficial Let’s rock it buddy!" It is also revealed that Prithivraj will be playing a character named Kabir. 




The film is being directed by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' fame Ali Abbas Zaffar. Apart from directing, Zafar has also written the film and will produce it along with Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023. Other than this film, Jackky Bhagnani is currently busy bankrolling 'Ganapath' starring Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, there are reports of Prithviraj signing a Dharma film alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Kajol has confirmed to being part of a Dharma film, Prithviraj has reportedly said that he has read multiple Hindi scripts and will be signing some of them.

Also Read: First look: Prithviraj introduced as Vardharaja Mannaar in Prabhas starrer 'Salaar'

