×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Food order history a clue about day of murder
Hitting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway? Beware, stay within limit
Thane: History-sheeter demands comfort in jail, threatens to start hunger strike
Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now
More khau gallis, night bazaars in south Mumbai

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > CONFIRMED Kajol to be part of a Dharma film

CONFIRMED: Kajol to be part of a Dharma film

Updated on: 30 November,2022 04:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Top

The last couple of days there were reports of Kajol signing a Dharma Productions film which will serve as the launchpad for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan

CONFIRMED: Kajol to be part of a Dharma film

Official Instagram Account of Kajol


Superstar Kajol is on a roll. The actress, who has been entertaining the audience for 30 years now, continues to amaze everyone with her performance. Since the last couple of days, there were reports of her signing a Dharma Productions’s film, which will also be serving as a launchpad for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. It was also reported that the Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran would also be a part of the film.


Also Read: Watch: Kajol shares fun video of her trying to learn Tamil on the sets of 'Salaam Venky'



Now, Kajol herself has confirmed that she will indeed be doing a Dharma film. During the promotions of her film 'Salaam Venky', Kajol was asked about the reportage. With a wide smile, addressing a group of journalists, Kajol said, "Yes, I am doing a Dharma film". However, she refused to delve into the details of the project.


Kajol shares a strong bond with filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also the head of Dharma Productions. Previously, they had collaborated for films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'My Name Is Khan'.

Also Read: Salaam Venky starring Kajol, featuring Aamir Khan is all about celebrating the spirit of life

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be now seen in 'Salaam Venky', which has been directed by Revathi. The film, which also stars Vishal Jethwa, has Aamir Khan in a special role. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 9. Apart from that, Kajol is also shooting for her debut web series, 'The Good Wife'.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kajol Revathy karan johar dharma productions bollywood bollywood gossips bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK