Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey! From 'Lootera' to 'Chhapaak', Vikrant Massey's top 5 movies

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey turns a year older on April 3. In his 10-year run in the movie industry so far, Vikrant has steadily risen to become a dependable actor, giving us memorable performances in 'A Death in the Gunj' (2016), 'Chhapaak' (2020) and 'Haseen Dillruba' (2021)

Pic/ Vikrant Massey's Instagram

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey turns a year older on April 3. In his 10-year run in the movie industry so far, Vikrant has steadily risen to become a dependable actor, giving us memorable performances in 'A Death in the Gunj' (2016), 'Chhapaak' (2020) and 'Haseen Dillruba' (2021). The actor kicked off his career with television shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo'. To celebrate the occasion, let us take a loot at Vikrant's top five movies.

1) Lootera (2013)

Vikrant Massey's debut on the big screens kicked off with 'Lootera' starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. DIreted by VIkramaditya Motwane, the film was based on the novel 'The Last Leaf' by O. Henry. Vikrant plays the role of a con-man named 'Devdas'

2) Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, 'Dil Dhadakne Do' tells the story of the dysfunctional Mehras who invite their friends and family on a cruise to celebrate the 30th wedding anniversary of their parents. The film stars actors Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey. With hit songs like 'Gallan Goodiyan', the film earned a box office collection of about Rs.76 crores.

Also read: 'Movies matter, not medium', says Vikrant Massey

3) Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' is a story of four women, secretly searching for a little freedom. These women claim their desires through acts of courage and rebellion. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Plabita Borthakur and Aahana Kumra. Vikrant plays the role of 'Arshad' in the film.

4) A Death In The Gunj (2016)

'A Death in the Gunj' is a coming of age story about 'Shutu' (played by VIkrant Massey) and his conflicted ideas of masculinity. He navigates the blurred lines of what is acceptable in the society and questions his own space within the world. Directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, the film stars Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Jim Sarbh and Tillotama Shome.

5) Chhapaak (2020)

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Chhapaak' is a story about the resilient spirit of 'Malti', an acid attack survivor. The film is based on the real life events of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film stars bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Madhurjeet Sarghi.