Breaking News
Cyclone Mandous: 4 dead in Chennai after heavy rainfall, says CM MK Stalin
Sanjay Raut slams CM Shinde for silence on Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
BMC had become 'private property', we are now giving it back to people: Fadnavis
Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat CM for second term
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Happy Birthday Zaheer Iqbal Heres a glimpse of his unique skills

Happy Birthday Zaheer Iqbal! Here's a glimpse of his unique skills

Updated on: 10 December,2022 05:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Let's take a look at unique skills that the actor possesses

Happy Birthday Zaheer Iqbal! Here's a glimpse of his unique skills

Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram


Zaheer Iqbal is a talented actor and fitness enthusiast. Not only that,  he is a versatile person with various unique skills. He usually takes to Instagram to share these skills of his with his followers. On the occasion of Zaheer Iqbal's birthday let's take a look at unique skills that the actor possesses.


As we all know juggling requires a great amount of concentration and balance and so does cycling. In this video we can see doing both of those things simultaneously on the empty streets of Mumbai. We can only imagine the amount of of efforts he must have put in to master this skill with great finesse.



Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: 7 lesser-known facts about Bollywood's 'Shotgun'


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

During the pandemic all of us were stuck at home with nothing to do. At that time the actor  posted this video of him skipping over his own foot. He's posted this under the hashtag #plethoraofpointlessskills as he does with quite a few of his fun posts.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

How many times have you struggled to get the right ball into the pocket while playing pool? Well that's nothing special for Zaheer as he does much complicated trick shots effortlessly. We can only dream about doing these trick shots with such ease. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

Did Taehyung`s vintage photo folio match your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
zaheer iqbal birthday bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK