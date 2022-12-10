Happy Birthday Zaheer Iqbal! Here's a glimpse of his unique skills

Let's take a look at unique skills that the actor possesses
Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram
Zaheer Iqbal is a talented actor and fitness enthusiast. Not only that, he is a versatile person with various unique skills. He usually takes to Instagram to share these skills of his with his followers. On the occasion of Zaheer Iqbal's birthday let's take a look at unique skills that the actor possesses.
As we all know juggling requires a great amount of concentration and balance and so does cycling. In this video we can see doing both of those things simultaneously on the empty streets of Mumbai. We can only imagine the amount of of efforts he must have put in to master this skill with great finesse.
During the pandemic all of us were stuck at home with nothing to do. At that time the actor posted this video of him skipping over his own foot. He's posted this under the hashtag #plethoraofpointlessskills as he does with quite a few of his fun posts.
How many times have you struggled to get the right ball into the pocket while playing pool? Well that's nothing special for Zaheer as he does much complicated trick shots effortlessly. We can only dream about doing these trick shots with such ease.
