Har Ghar Tiranga: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan hoist tricolour at Mannat

AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan/ Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family have joined thousands of citizens for the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day. The Government has appealed to citizens to hoist the national flag at their respective homes to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence. Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the national flag at his home, Mannat, in Mumbai.

On Sunday evening, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the family posing in white in front of the national flag. The entire family colour coordinated in a white T-shirt and blue denim for the special occasion. Sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, “Happy Independence Day. "

Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan was missing from the moment as she is currently shooting for her debut film with director Zoya Akhtar. She will be starring in the film 'The Archies', being made exclusively for Netflix. The film also marks the debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in a special appearance in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He will next be seen in a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. In January next year, he will be seen playing the titular role in 'Pathaan'.