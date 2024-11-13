Breaking News
Birthday Special: Did you know about Harman Baweja's connection to 'Vettaiyan'?

Updated on: 13 November,2024 02:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As actor and producer Harman Baweja turns a year older and celebrates his 44th birthday today, we have brought an exclusive list of lesser-known facts about the 'Scoop' actor

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Harman Baweja, a name that resonates with a blend of talent, and dedication, continues to impress audiences with his strategic production endeavors. He has starred in films like 'Love Story 2050', 'What's Your Raashee?', 'Victory', 'Dishkiyaoon', 'It's My Life', and 'Runway' and 'Aitraaz'. As he celebrates his 44th birthday, let's delve into some lesser-known facets of his life and career:


A Global Education: Harman's journey to stardom began with training at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Mumbai, followed by a stint at the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).


Early Production Ventures: Before stepping into the limelight as an actor, Harman was involved in producing Hansal Mehta's film, 'Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?'


Bridging the South-North Divide: He has played a significant role in bringing South Indian cinema to North Indian audiences, particularly with the distribution of the film 'Vettaiyan'.

A Bollywood Enthusiast: Harman's love for Bollywood classics runs deep. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' holds a special place in his heart, and he knows the film and its music score intimately. His fascination with the film's music led him to actively participate in the background score of 'Diljale'.

Global Cinematic Influences: Harman admires the work of international actors like Denzel Washington, Shah Rukh Khan, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, and Edward Norton.

A Fondness for Villainy: Amrish Puri's iconic villainous performances have always captivated Harman, who considers him irreplaceable in Bollywood.

A Musical Inclination: Adnan Sami's soulful track "Bheegee Bheegi Raaton Mein" holds a special place in Harman's heart.

A Childhood Exchange: During his childhood, Harman once traded his beloved 'Dilwale' cassette for a 'Roja' soundtrack, showcasing his early passion for films and music.

These lesser-known facts offer a glimpse into the dynamic personality of Harman Baweja, beyond his on-screen presence. Happy Birthday Harman!

