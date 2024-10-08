Breaking News
'It’s one for generations': Harman Baweja on distributing Rajinikanth-Big B's Vettaiyan

Updated on: 08 October,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Harman, who is prioritising production over acting at this stage, says Bachchan-Rajinikanth casting coup made him turn Vettaiyan’s distributor

'It’s one for generations': Harman Baweja on distributing Rajinikanth-Big B's Vettaiyan

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth

'It’s one for generations': Harman Baweja on distributing Rajinikanth-Big B's Vettaiyan
Vettaiyan is one of those rare films that have brought Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth together on screen. Fans are not the only ones excited to see the two legends together 33 years after Hum (1991). Actor-producer Harman Baweja says their reunion was a big reason why he came on board to distribute the film’s Hindi version. “It’s a once-in-three-decade phenomenon. It’s one for generations to watch,” exclaims Baweja. TJ Gnanavel’s directorial prowess assured Baweja that the action drama, also starring Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier, would be a solid cinematic experience. “I had watched TJ Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim [2021] and knew this director was special. He is a solid storyteller,” he says. 


Harman BawejaHarman Baweja


After making his acting debut with Love Story 2050 (2008) and starring in a few forgettable films, Baweja made an acclaimed comeback to the screen with Scoop last year. But he is clear that acting isn’t his top priority now. “The focus is Baweja Studios. That is where I am at, for the next few months,” says the producer, who is collaborating with Richie Mehta on his next film, Boy from Andaman. “Collaborating with Richie has been brilliant. He has one of the strongest visions as a filmmaker. I remember watching Delhi Crime [2019] and going, ‘Wow! Who’s this guy?’ The idea is to make a film that’s Indian at heart, but with a creator like Richie, it has the legs to travel internationally.”


