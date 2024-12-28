Director Harsh Mohan Mishra says Rhythm of Heritage focuses not only on his Kathak exponent-father Ram Mohan Maharaj, but also on keeping the dance form alive

(From left) The late Pandit Birju Maharaj with Pandit Ram Mohan Maharaj

Listen to this article With Rhythm of Heritage, director Harsh Mohan Mishra aspires to reignite the younger generation’s interest in Kathak x 00:00

For director Harsh Mohan Mishra, his upcoming documentary, Rhythm of Heritage—The Untold Story of Pandit Ram Mohan Maharaj, is deeply personal. As the son of the legendary Kathak dancer, the filmmaker sees the docu as a tribute to not only him, but also to grandfather Shambhu Maharaj and uncle Padma Vibhushan Birju Maharaj.

ADVERTISEMENT

More importantly, he views it as an ode to the art form of Kathak that has been an integral part of India’s cultural heritage. “The film tells the story of Pandit Ram Mohan Maharaj, the last torchbearer of the illustrious Lucknow Gharana. As someone born into this legacy, I felt a deep responsibility to honour the sacrifices of the artistes who came before me. We often celebrate our culture’s grandeur, but rarely see the personal struggles of those who dedicate their lives to preserving it,” says Harsh.

Harsh Mishra

Known for its intricate footwork, expressive gestures, and emotive power, Kathak has been a timeless dance form. But Harsh rues that it is grappling for survival today. “The film is also a mirror to the fading relevance of our classical art forms. It captures the fragility and strength of a legacy that has weathered centuries but now stands at crossroads,” he laments.

Next year, Harsh plans to take Rhythm of Heritage to international film festivals, as well as have a home run with International Film Festival of India, and MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. With the docu, he aspires to reignite the younger generation’s interest in Kathak. “It’s about preserving who we are as a culture. Taking this film to Sundance and Cannes is about giving Kathak a global stage. It’s about showing the world that this ancient art form is as relevant today as it was centuries ago.”