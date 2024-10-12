Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Shriya Saran turned showstopper for designer Payal Singhal in New Delhi on Friday. Dressed in an anarkali, she danced on the ramp

Indian cinema actress Shriya Saran made hearts stop at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, in partnership with FDCI, as she turned showstopper for designer Payal Singhal. The actress walked for the designer's 25-year celebratory showcase, Tazhib, which draws inspiration from the Arabic art of gilding.

Shriya stood out with her appearance as the showstopper as she skipped the usual walk for a dance performance. She made a grand appearance, dressed in a stunning ivory and gold anarkali, and performed a graceful Kathak dance, inspired by Umrao Jaan, to the tune of "In Aakhon Ki Masti."

Shriya's outfit was a sight to behold. The ivory organza anarkali kurta and churidar set sparkled with gold sequins, while solitaire diamond studs lined the skirt, adding both volume and a magical effect. The churidar was also embellished with gold and diamonds around the ankles, complementing the rich design.

Why Shriya Saran chose to dance on the ramp instead of a walk

While speaking to ANI, Shriya shared her excitement about the performance, saying, "When Payal said she's celebrating her 25 years, I'm like, wow, I have to be part of it. Then she said she wanted me to dance. I was really excited because I've learned dance in Delhi... and after that, I'm learning in Bombay. And when I was pregnant, I was learning dance. So dance is a very important part of my life. Today I performed on a sargam, which we made very modern with 'In Aankhon Ki Masti.' So it was really interesting to do something different."

Payal Singhal, the designer of the evening, explained how the idea for the unique performances came about. "I think that storytelling happened on the runway. Kathak is a Mughal dance. It originated in the Mughal time. And Shriya is a Kathak dancer and a really close friend. So I said, Shriya, can you start the show for me? You know, it's Mughal-inspired. And we start with tradition. And then we wanted to end it with Modern India, which is Vidya. And one of the songs that she actually sang was inspired by our clothes. She's also a dear friend. So I think we showed what modern India is today on the runway, you know, with all these amazing women," she told ANI.

Lakme Fashion Week 2024 will conclude in Delhi on Sunday.