Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema

Picture Courtesy/Shriya Saran's Instagram account

Listen to this article Shriya Saran shares pictures with 'Showtime' co-stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy x 00:00

Actor Shriya Saran, who is receiving praises for her role in 'Showtime', shared a picture with her co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Shriya treated fans with happy selfies featuring herself, Emraan and Moni.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Happy faces@therealemraan@imouniroy. Happiness."

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema.

In the show, Emraan essays the role of a producer. The show gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Earlier, speaking on working alongside Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran said, "He is such a huge star yet so humble and hardworking. The evolution of his journey is so inspiring from doing roles that made fans love him and made him a star to become an actor with nuanced performances. He has transformed himself in the best possible way."

About the series, Emraan earlier said, "When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real-life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors, now on whom is it based in real, will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way."

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana are also a part of the show.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever