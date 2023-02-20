Breaking News
Hat-trick for Nikhita Gandhi!

Updated on: 20 February,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Singer on her string of releases in films like Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, and Shehzada

Hat-trick for Nikhita Gandhi!

Nikhita Gandhi


Called into the studio to render a song for Pritam Chakraborty, Nikhita Gandhi recalls asking the composer why the number sounded familiar. “He told me it was so because I had only rendered it three years ago. We just needed to tweak a few lines,” laughs Gandhi as she establishes her long-standing relationship with the composer, who appointed her for Shehzada and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar


“I’ve been singing for him from the beginning of my career. The one thing I love about his style of working is that he always seeks earnest feedback from all those who work with him. It’s tough to grow when you are surrounded by yes men. But, he always listens to his team.” 



Tackling songs for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film — based on lovers who seek an exit from their relationship — Gandhi says her husky voice precisely fit the requirement. “While I modulate my voice, sometimes, Tere pyaar mein needed my original tone. There was a certain banter in this song, and we tried to [amplify] that.” 


