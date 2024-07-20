Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Third times the charm

Third time’s the charm

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Thrilled to work with Aamir Khan Productions again, Mona Singh’s next project will be in a similar space as Delhi Belly, sources claim

Mona Singh and Aamir Khan

It’s a hat-trick for Mona Singh. For her next theatrical release, the actor reunites with superstar Aamir Khan for the third time after the 2013 campus comedy 
3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Sources inform that unlike her previous outings, Khan is only involved as a producer this time around. The yet-untitled film is slated to release during Diwali.


“Mona has just wrapped up the film’s shoot. She has a wonderful relationship with Aamir Khan Productions and is excited to work with them for the third time,” says the source. The film is another comedy adventure in the actor’s filmography, following the success of her last theatrical release, the horror comedy Munjya. While details about the project that will see Singh as a gangster are being kept under wraps, an insider informs, “The comedy adventure will take the audience back to Delhi Belly [2011] days.”


This won’t be the first time Singh plays a gangster on screen. She will also portray the character in her upcoming series, Paan Parda Zarda, which is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling. In an earlier conversation, the actor had emphasised the importance of maintaining a balance between OTT and film releases and how she practised it. “It’s not easy, but it is great that we have been able to maintain the balance between OTT and theatricals. I am glad to be a part of this beautiful change in the industry,” she said.


