"Have admired these two women for years": Kriti Sanon on working with Kareena, Tabu in 'Crew'

Kriti Sanon's latest release 'Crew' with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan is now running in theatres. From audience to critics, the comedy-drama featuring Kriti, Kareena and Tabu as air hostesses is being liked by many. Amidst all the love 'Crew' is receiving, Kriti took to Instagram and shared the images from the film with Tabu and Kareena. Kriti also penned a heartfelt note in which she shared her experience working with Tabu and Kareena.

"This C R E W has my (heart). Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set(didn't behave like one too) !! It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you've never seen before while we had a blastttt," she wrote.

"From @tabutiful ma'am's warm squishy hugs to Bebo's daily 'what did you eat for lunch?' @kareenakapoorkhan To @rheakapoor 's yummy ghar ka khana while she gave me the tiniest sexiest clothes @ektarkapoor 's 'We're gonna kill it' vibe and ofcourse the pilot of our plane @rajoosworld and his neverending jokes -- gonna miss this crew so much!! Loving the LOVE pouring in already. Our #Crew is Yours! See you in the theatres guys," she added.

Created by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released in cinemas. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

