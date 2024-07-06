These rumours gained more traction yesterday when Kohli flew to London right after the victory parade in Mumbai to be with his family

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli

Listen to this article Have Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifted to London? Eagle-eyed fans spot THESE signs x 00:00

In recent months, there have been many rumours about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma possibly moving to the UK. These rumours gained more traction yesterday when Kohli flew to London right after the victory parade in Mumbai to be with his family.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifted to London?

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, many people on social media, mainly a group on Reddit, have started speculating again about whether Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are planning to leave India and move to the UK after Virat retires from cricket.

In a post on Reddit, one user wrote, "Yes. I got the hint back when he made that “ I will be gone for a while” statement. He also started following a london play school/residential area type of a thing on Instagram very recently . They’ve at least temporarily moved their base to the UK, he’ll obviously have to travel during the matches and be in india for ipl. But after he’s done with cricket, they’ll permanently live there (sic.)"

Another fan penned, "They can't live a normal life here. London is a good city.. It's pretty and good education is available. I remember once virat and anushka(2-3 years ago) were riding a scooty and everyone was following them . Then virat's hotel room video. People are crazy after them. Their kids photo will be leaked one day Or the other (which they don't want). They can't have their privacy here. He's going to retire in 3-4 years and anushka has already taken a halt in her career. He already said he will disappear for a while. Which isn't possible in India. So probably settling in uk only (sic.)"

About T20 World Cup Finale

India emerged victorious against South Africa by seven runs on Saturday, claiming their second T20 World Cup title. The star of the show was none other than Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 59 balls.

The final, held at a packed stadium with fans from all corners of the world, was a nerve-wracking encounter. Kohli, who has been a pillar of strength for the Indian team for over a decade, walked to the crease with determination. His innings, filled with exquisite strokes and sheer grit, anchored India's total, setting a formidable target for South Africa. As the final delivery was bowled and India clinched the victory, the crowd erupted in jubilation.