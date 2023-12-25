Have you heard? A quiet family affair

Arbaaz Khan solemnised his second wedding with make-up artiste Sshura Khan at sister Arpita Khan’s home, in the presence of their respective families and closest friends

In keeping with the recent reports, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot last evening. The actor-producer solemnised his second wedding with the celebrity make-up artiste at sister Arpita Khan’s home, in the presence of their respective families and closest friends. The Khan-daan—from Salim saab, Salma, Helen, Salman, Sohail with sons Nirvaan and Yohan, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan to friends Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani, Iulia Vantur, Riddhima Pandit and Farah Khan—attended the celebrations. Later, Raveena, who stars in Patna Shukla, Arbaaz’s production venture during the making of which he met Sshura, shared a post congratulating the newlyweds. Alongside a clipping of their earlier celebration, she wrote, “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak! My darlings Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan… So surreal! So so happy for both of you. Abhi toh party shuru hui hai! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan (sic).”

Coffee with ammi

It seems that this week’s episode of Koffee with Karan 8 will be an interesting one. Reason, Saif Ali Khan will grace the couch with actor-mother Sharmila Tagore. It is being said that the Sacred Games actor has never been keen on doing any interviews with his ammi. However, it looks like host Karan Johar, who shares a close rapport with Saif, got him to make an exception. Interestingly, the filmmaker had first offered the role of Jamini Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to the veteran actor, before Shabana Azmi was eventually signed on for it. While that wasn’t meant to be, we hear it was not easy convincing Sharmila for a chat over coffee. But then again, KJo managed this casting coup of sorts just fine.

Ahan, Tania call it quits

Ahan Shetty has broken up with his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff. Apparently, the two called it quits about a couple of months ago. While reasons for the split aren’t known, sources claim that their 11-year relationship has indeed come to an end. “Ahan and Tania are currently single and trying to move on,” a source has been quoted as saying. They were childhood sweethearts and even went to school together. When they were frequently hanging out together, there were reports that they were looking to tie the knot. Now, Ahan is said to be gearing up for his next movie.

Those special memories…

As Darr completed 30 years yesterday, Juhi Chawla called it one of the most important films of her career. Having grown up watching director Yash Chopra’s films like Silsila (1981), she said, “I never imagined that I’d be in front of the camera and that the legendary Yash Chopra would be directing me.” Reminiscing about Aamir Khan being the original choice for the film, she shared, “I had worked with Aamir in our initial films, so I was comfortable with him.” When things didn’t work out with Aamir, she was happy to team up with Shah Rukh Khan. “I had done Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman with him. So, there was a certain comfort level. It was a great big adventure,” she concludes.

Mentoring younger talent

It is known that in The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer who takes on the British Empire in an extensive legal battle for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama also features Ananya Panday. Sharing that she also plays an advocate, a source said, “Akshay plays a highly-regarded senior advocate, while Ananya’s character has just begun her journey and looks up to his protagonist as a mentor for guidance and legal learnings. So, there is no scope for any romantic angle between them.”

Change in plan

Chatter in Chennai is that Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, may not arrive on Pongal next month. Apparently, the sports drama, also featuring Rajinikanth in a special appearance, will avoid a crowded January 12 release window. Already, Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi offering, Ayalaan, with director R Ravi Kumar and co-starring Rakul Preet Singh is slated to open in cinemas on the occasion of Pongal. Moreover, Dhanush’s Captain Miller is also looking to make the most of the festival window. If that’s not enough, major Telugu movies like Ravi Teja’s Eagle and Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram are also said to be eyeing the same date.