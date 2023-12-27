Wedding festivities have commenced for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan who will be marrying Nupur Shikhare next week

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Wedding festivities

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is set to wed fiance Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Recently, both their families got together to mark the commencement of the festivities. On the menu was Maharashtrian cuisine served on banana leaves. Ira shared some glimpses from the celebrations. Alongside, she wrote, “My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

Why SRK backed out of Munna Bhai

Even as their maiden film together, Dunki, began its second week in cinemas, Shah Rukh Khan reminisced about MunnaBhai MBBS, which Rajkumar Hirani first offered to him. During a recent promotional interaction, the actor shared that it was during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas that Raju, who was editing the magnum opus, told him he had a script for him.

SRK recalled committing to the movie as he was too impressed with the title to hear the script. After they worked on the pre-production of Munna Bhai MBBS for six months, SRK suffered a back injury and consequently wasn’t able to commit the dates to Raju. Mutually agreeing that the film couldn’t be put on hold for long, they parted ways amicably, hoping to team up in the future. Eventually, Sanjay Dutt, who was to play the character Zaheer (played by Jimmy Sheirgill), was signed on to play the titular role and the rest is history.

Meet the babies

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced yesterday that they became parents to two beautiful angels, with some pictures including their twins. The couple reportedly had a puja ceremony and havan on the occasion of their babies turning a month old. It appears they chose yesterday for the announcement as their pictures give a dekko of the rituals. Alongside the images, they also shared their twins’ names, saying, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old today. The universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Guru Purab! Send in your wishes for our angels.”

Travelling two-gether

On Wednesday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at the airport. As expected, they arrived separately, albeit within minutes of each other. Adi and Ananya, who are said to be dating, have apparently opted to bring in the New Year in colder climes. The news of their being a couple first appeared during their vacay in Lisbon, earlier this year. While they’ve taken off for a couple of chhuttis together since then, they still remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Not married!

Shruti Haasan and beau Shantanu Hazarika clarified yesterday that they aren’t married. Speculation around their marriage was triggered after Orhan Awatramani aka Orry referred to Shantanu as Shruti’s husband during a Q&A online. On her part, Shruti stated, “I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I lie about this? Lol! So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.”

Fave holiday destination

It is that time of the year when most B-Town celebrities head out for their annual holiday. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are no exception. The couple, who celebrated Christmas in London, have taken off for Gstaad, Switzerland, for their year-end vacation with sons Taimur and Jeh. Bebo shared an in-flight picture with ‘Jeh baba,’ as she calls him, looking outside the window. Interestingly, this has been their favourite destination for the past 11 years. The first time they holidayed in Gstaad was in 2012, after their wedding. Since then, Saif and Kareena have always preferred to ring in the New Year in the snowy Alps. Not to forget, they also love indulging in the winter sports during their Swiss sojourn.