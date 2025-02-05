Mid-Day had earlier revealed that Triptii Dimri was no longer starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. Now, the director Anurag Basu has said that the film’s title will no longer be Aashiqui 3

Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan. Pics/Atul Kamble. Instagram

Mid-Day had earlier revealed that Triptii Dimri was no longer starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 (Triptii Dimri exits Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3, film indefinitely postponed, January 7). Now, the director Anurag Basu has said that the film’s title will no longer be Aashiqui 3 and will be changed to something else altogether. The film is currently in the pre-production phase and the team will start shooting next month. The third franchise of the movie was officially confirmed by Kartik in September 2022, when he shared a glimpse on Instagram. He had said, “This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My first with Basu Da.”

Love universe in the making

After the cop universe and the horror comedy universe, Bollywood will soon have a love universe. Confused? Yes, that’s apparently the plan of filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who has helmed films like Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Dhanush’s Raanjhanaa (2013), and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero (2018). We have heard that he is now set to make a film on Heer from the popular Indian tragic romance epic love story, Heer Ranjha. He will then build an “interconnected” universe with more love stories. At the moment, the filmmaker is working on his drama about unrequited love, Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

In the city for bhai’s shaadi

(From left) Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sidharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Mumbai for her brother, Sidharth Chopra’s wedding festivities. She has been in India for the past few weeks, reportedly preparing for her film with Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The actor flew down to Mumbai earlier this week. Sidharth, a chef, is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple apparently met for the first time on a dating app that PeeCee has invested in, and got engaged last August. The couple had their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and will tie the knot this week.

No Hera Pheri 3 without me!

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal in the film

Days after Akshay Kumar teased the comeback of Hera Pheri, actor Tabu has said that if filmmaker Priyadarshan is making Hera Pheri 3, the cast would be “incomplete” without her. According to Akshay’s Instagram post, he, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will reprise their roles Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao from the 2000 hit comedy. Tabu played Suniel’s love interest Anuradha in Hera Pheri. The trio—sans Tabu—returned for the sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006), directed by Neeraj Vora.

Hello toh bolo

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava; (right) Akshaye Khanna

While it wasn’t exactly a “cat fight” we have come to know that actor Vicky Kaushal and Chhaava co-star Akshaye Khanna refused to interact with each other while filming the Laxman Utekar directorial venture. Vicky, who plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical drama, revealed that the two actors never met each other before filming their intense face-off. “When we were shooting that scene, we exchanged no good mornings or goodbyes or hellos. He was Aurangzeb and I was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and we went straight into shooting the scene. There was no communication as Vicky Kaushal to Akshaye Khanna,” Vicky noted.