Baddie once more

Almost 10 years after Happy New Year (2014), Abhishek Bachchan is set to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan again. Rumours are rife that Abhi has been cast as the baddie in SRK’s next, tentatively titled King. While details of the thriller, to be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, are being closely guarded, it is being said that the suave antagonist is unlike the negative roles the actor has essayed so far. Being produced by SRK and his Pathaan (2023) director Siddharth Anand, the movie marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, who forayed into the movies with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023). She plays the parallel lead with her superstar-father in the film that reportedly underwent a rewrite over the last few months. Pre-production for the action thriller is underway and filming is slated to begin around October. The last time Abhi collaborated with SRK and Sujoy was on their joint production venture, Bob Biswas (2021), which was directed by the latter’s daughter, Diya Ghosh.

Birthday bonding

Over the last few months, rumours have been rife about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal being in the family way. During the promotions for his upcoming release, Bad Newz, the actor was yet again asked about the ‘good news’. Denying the rumours, Vicky said they would happily share the good news whenever it happens. When probed about his plans for Kat’s birthday, the actor said that the two haven’t got much time together of late. Vicky elaborated, “I’ve been promoting my film for a while and she had been travelling. So the focus would be on spending quality time together.”

In action mode

Sharvari has begun filming her next, Alpha, with Alia Bhatt and director Shiv Rawail. She shared a dekko of her extensive prep for the spy thriller as a Monday motivation post. Alongside a series of pictures, she wrote, “Never miss a Monday.” While Vicky Kaushal liked her post, Munjya co-actor Abhay Verma commented, “Fire!”

Blocking screens

Even though Junior NTR’s Devara: Part 1, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3) and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule are slated to release later this year, the makers and distributors have begun blocking their screens. Talk in the trade is that distributor Anil Thadani is finalising deals with single-screen cinemas for the three movies to prevent other releases from eating into their share of the box-office pie. While Devara is a solo release on September 27, BB3 faces competition from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again during Diwali, and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava competes with Pushpa 2 on December 6.

Solo travellers!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who got married on June 23, have been painting the town red like newlyweds. Yesterday, she shared some pictures of herself as she soaked in the lush green sights by a pool. Her caption read, “Honeymoon round 2.” Alongside the post, geotagged Philippines, Sona wrote, “Now just waiting for Zaheer to get here because we had to take separate flights.” While it is not known why they flew alag-alag, her actor-husband was quick to react to her post. “Deewana on his way baby,” Zaheer commented. He also added Salman Khan’s song, Deewana main chala from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), in the background.

Lucky number

Yesterday marked 13 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s (2011) release. On the occasion, Abhay Deol, who was one of the leads in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial venture, shared pictures with his co-stars and the director, saying, “Zoya, it has been 13 years. How much more time with you and my [your] bro take to write part 2? (sic)” The filmmaker reacted, commenting, “Abhay D” with a heart and smiling emojis. While Hrithik Roshan reshared a film still originally posted by Zoya, Farhan Akhtar posted an elaborate note to celebrate the buddy movie’s anniversary. It read, “Zindagi Na the Milegi the Dobara turns 13... miss this crew, miss my boys.”

Money matters

During his chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Randeep Hooda spoke about re-evaluating his approach to professional and financial matters after getting married to actor-businesswoman Lin Laishram. The actor, who ventured into filmmaking with SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, said, “There is a new sense of responsibility now, as a producer, as a married man.” Acknowledging that Lin’s presence made him adjust his financial perspective, Randeep added, “Us Jaats have always had a socialist outlook towards money. But that’s changing over time, and it is important.”