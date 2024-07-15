When Katrina Kaif gave a class response to Shah Rukh Khan for using the word 'gentle' to describe her

Back in 2012, Katrina Kaif expressed her disappointment at her 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan for describing her as 'gentle'

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and charm and that often comes across in his interviews. If there is someone who has outwitted him during a press meet then it is Katrina Kaif (at least in recent memory). Ahead of Katrina Kaif's birthday, we revisit, a viral moment when Katrina left Khan stumped with her response when he used the word 'gentle' to describe her. It is from when Katrina and Shah Rukh were promoting their film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. The film also starred Anushka Sharma.

The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' trio - Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, were promoting their film in 2012 during a press interaction. During the chat, when a reporter asked Katrina to describe her experience about working with Shah Rukh, the actor replied: “Let’s be fair, Shah Rukh used one word to describe me – ‘gentle,’ which had absolutely no relation to acting, talent, looks or my career. He used 25 (words) to describe Anushka, so…how was the experience? It was…umm…good!”

Listening to this, Khan prodded Kaif to say something more. Adding to her answer, Katrina told Khan, "But you seriously disappointed me... gentle? I mean that's like one step below hardworking. Hardworking is generic it does not speak about exactly what you do and gentle... is what?"

Shah Rukh Khan tried to save himself after he was visibly surprised and taken aback by Katrina's response. However, when he tried to give better answer, Katrina interrupted him. Shah Rukh concluded, however, and said working with her was one of the most wonderful experiences of his two-decade-long career.

'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' released on Diwali 2012, and was the last film directed by Yash Chopra. The trio then went on to star together in the film 'Zero' directed by Aanand L Rai and released in 2018.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the film 'Merry Christmas' that was released in January this year. The film directed by Sriram Raghavan also starred Vijay Sethupathi. This was the first time the two starred together in a movie. Before that, Katrina was seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. She is yet to announce her next film.