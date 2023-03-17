Have you heard? Action-packed April ahead

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are expected to turn up the heat this summer

Action-packed April ahead

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are expected to turn up the heat this summer. Collaborating for the first time for director Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, the two actors will be filming extensive action sequences for the month-long schedule, which starts this weekend. Reportedly, Duggu will also shoot some dramatic scenes with Talat Aziz, who plays his reel dad. After a five-day spell, they will break for a week of prep. Next, they will shoot high-octane thrills throughout April. Hrithik had been training with Kris Gethin for a while to prepare for this part. The aerial action thriller also features Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, in principal roles.

Sara’s travel diaries

We know that Saif Ali Khan is away on an African safari with begum Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan, his daughter with Amrita Singh, is making the most of her break, on home turf. The Atrangi Re actor was earlier soaking in the sights of the Spiti valley. She shared some videos on social media relating to her travels in the north, including stopping at a road-side eatery called Musafir near Kulu Manali. One of her posts also included a clip of her indulging in parathas, missi roti, paneer and dahi. We’re sure she didn’t finish that plate, though. Must say, Sara knows how to make the most of her travels.

Can’t slap me!

Light-hearted banter is expected on sets, especially when Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan are at the helm of things. During the shoot of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the director deliberately requested about 20 retakes of the scene that involved Dimple Kapadia slapping Ranbir, despite getting the desired shot in the second attempt. While the crew was worried, the young actor swiftly matched Dimple’s timing and missed the slap. Reacting to this, she said, “He is Rishi Kapoor’s son and he knows his timing very well.” We guess, Dimple walked away with the last laugh.

Backing a special cause

Bobby Deol and Kajol recently joined a panel discussion on customised employment for people with disabilities at a city school. A strong advocate for education and equal rights for all, Kajol spoke about a helper who worked with them for 10 years. “It was only later that I learned she had a child with disabilities. Seeing her manage her responsibilities was both heart-warming and heartbreaking. It also gave me a first-hand look at how disabilities affect families, and society’s attitude towards them.” Bobby added, “I believe that people in show-business hold a unique position to connect with kids, and have a positive impact on their lives. Children are naturally drawn to the entertainment industry, and I wanted to leverage that excitement to promote inclusivity and support for children with disabilities.”

In recovery mode

Shivangi Joshi, best known for TV shows like Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is on the road to recovery. Sharing a picture on social media from her hospital bed, she wrote, “Been a rough couple of days. I have had a kidney infection, but with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff and the grace of God, I’m feeling better.” She added, “This is also to remind you all to take care of your body, mind and soul. And more importantly, stay hydrated, guys. I will be back in action very soon. Recovering and healing.”