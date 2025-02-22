Arun Matheswaran, director of Captain Miller (2024), is set to make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar; Divya Dutta has come to Rashmika Mandanna's defence for her role in Chhaava

Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article Have you heard? Akshay Kumar in Arun Matheswaran's next; Divya Dutta defends Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava x 00:00

Calling action Kumar now

ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Matheswaran, director of Captain Miller (2024), is set to make his Bollywood debut with a content-driven commercial action thriller. Akshay Kumar is reportedly in talks to headline the film, which is still in the scripting stage. The project, produced by Sarita Ashwin Varde, is expected to retain the filmmaker’s gritty narrative style. Once signed on, Akshay is likely to begin shooting after completing his current commitments, including Bhagam Bhaag 2, Bhooth Bangla, and Welcome to the Jungle.

Co-defending Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna

While Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, who play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the villainous Aurangzeb in Chhaava respectively, are receiving a lot of praise for their performances, the same cannot be said about the female lead. Rashmika Mandanna has been facing criticism for her portrayal of Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale and her dialogue delivery. Now, her co-star, Divya Dutta has come to her defence. Despite the negative reviews, Divya praised Rashmika’s talent, saying she is an “incredible actor” with mesmerising performances in her filmography. Divya also highlighted Rashmika’s success rate at the box office with films that resonate with audiences and added that Rashmika is hardworking.

Left scarred

Roshni Walia

On Spachat, actor Roshni Walia recently shared a scary experience when her dress got caught in a bike’s tire. By the time she freed herself, she had severe injuries on her thigh. “My dress got stuck in the tire of a bike, and it got tangled around my leg until it finally tore,” Roshni explained. She warned fans to “be careful and avoid wearing loose clothes around bikes!” Thankful that the incident didn’t get worse, she said, “I’m struggling a lot, but I’m thankful nothing worse happened.” The actor has resumed work and will soon be seen in the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s action-comedy Son of Sardaar (2012).

Influencer culture is time pass

Alaviaa Jaaferi and Jaaved Jaaferi

Jaaved Jaaferi has spoken out against the “influencer culture,” saying it’s all about “mediocrity” and “nonsense.” He believes true influencers are people like Mahatma Gandhi, who inspire change. Jaaved criticised social media influencers, saying, “You turn around and your outfit changes. You should create something original.” He feels people are consuming too much mediocrity, leading to addiction. Jaaved’s comments come after he mocked his daughter Alaviaa’s profession as an influencer on the reality show, The Tribe.